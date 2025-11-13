Cougars have five players earn post-season honors in district

Staff Report

Pulaski County saw five of its Cougars gain post-season recognition this week in River Ridge District football.

The Cougars placed two players on the district First Team offense and defense.

Senior Bryant Nottingham was named to the First Team on defense as a punter, while senior Sammy Carrasco was named to the First Team on offense in the All-Purpose spot.

Nottingham was also included on the Second Team All-District offense as quarterback. He was joined by junior running back Maddox Thompson.

Two more Cougars made it onto the Honorable Mention list on defense. They are linebackers Carter Wilson, a senior and Parker Price, a junior.