Cougars’ late rally comes up short

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

Down 12-3 going into the bottom of the seventh Tuesday, the Pulaski County Cougars scored five runs on six hits, but came up short on the scoreboard, losing to Salem 12-8.

Salem totaled 13 hits, with Will Hale having three. Brayden White and Ben Farber both had two hits apiece. Farber led the Spartans with three RBI, and White had two. Zack Bocock picked up the win, going 4.0 innings. He walked four, struck out seven, and gave up three runs on five hits.

Pulaski County got four hits from Cade Souder and three from Kaleb Sartin. Souder had two RBI and scored a run. Eli Lewis scored two runs and had an RBI. Seth Carter took the loss as he pitched 2.0 innings. He struck out four, walked three, allowed two hits and a run. He was the first of five pitchers used by the Cougars.

Head coach Greg Allen said, “We gave up too many walks. Against good teams, we have to limit those.” Coach then added, “At the plate, we’ve got to be more aggressive on fastball strikes. Overall, we played hard.”

Salem was credited with 14 stolen bases and accumulated seven walks.

The loss dropped the Cougars’ record to 4-5. They will now play on Friday at Historic Calfee Park versus Cave Spring.

Salem – 0 1 2 4 0 2 3- 12

Pul. Co. -0 0 1 2 0 0 5- 8

Salem – 12 runs- 13 hits – 1 error

Pul. Co.- 8 runs – 13 – hits – 1 error

Salem – WP – Bocock

Pul. Co. – LP – Carter