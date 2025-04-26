Cougars lose twice in girls tennis
Results of Pulaski County’s match vs. Christiansburg on April 22nd, 2025 below:
In singles:
#1 Megan Martin lost 0-6, 0-6 to her opponent
#2 Sabryn Landreth lost 1-6, 0-6 to her opponent
#3 Abby Shockley won 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (10-5 in a tiebreaker) vs. her opponent
#4 Amiah Miller lost 1-6, 0-6 to her opponent
#5 Samantha Stroupe lost 3-6, 3-6 to her opponent
#6 Addisyn Viers lost 6-7 (4-7 in tiebreak), 1-6 to her opponent
In doubles:
#1 Megan Martin/Sabryn Landreth lost 2-8
#2 Amiah Miller/Abby Shockley lost 0-8
#3 Chloe Duncan/Gracie Sarver lost 4-8
The Cougars lost the overall match vs. Christiansburg 1 to 8.
Results of the Cougars’ match vs. Salem from April 25th, 2025 below:
In singles:
#1 Megan Martin lost 2-8 to her opponent
#2 Sabryn Landreth lost 1-8 to her opponent
#3 Abby Shockley lost 1-8 to her opponent
#4 Amiah Miller lost 1-8 to her opponent
#5 Samantha Stroupe´s match was suspended due to rain
#6 Addisyn Viers´s match was suspended due to rain
In doubles:
#1 Sabryn Landreth/Megan Martin lost 1-8
#2 Amiah Miller/Abigail Shockley lost 4-8
#3 Chloe Duncan/Gracie Sarver won 8-5
This match is official and the result is a loss at 1-6.
In an exhibition doubles match Dajanae Conner and Nakiah Thompson won 6-4.
—
Brandon Lawson, Head Coach