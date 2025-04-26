Cougars lose twice in girls tennis

Results of Pulaski County’s match vs. Christiansburg on April 22nd, 2025 below: Results of Pulaski County’s match vs. Christiansburg on April 22nd, 2025 below:

In singles:

#1 Megan Martin lost 0-6, 0-6 to her opponent

#2 Sabryn Landreth lost 1-6, 0-6 to her opponent

#3 Abby Shockley won 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (10-5 in a tiebreaker) vs. her opponent

#4 Amiah Miller lost 1-6, 0-6 to her opponent

#5 Samantha Stroupe lost 3-6, 3-6 to her opponent

#6 Addisyn Viers lost 6-7 (4-7 in tiebreak), 1-6 to her opponent

In doubles:

#1 Megan Martin/Sabryn Landreth lost 2-8

#2 Amiah Miller/Abby Shockley lost 0-8

#3 Chloe Duncan/Gracie Sarver lost 4-8

The Cougars lost the overall match vs. Christiansburg 1 to 8.

Results of the Cougars’ match vs. Salem from April 25th, 2025 below:

In singles:

#1 Megan Martin lost 2-8 to her opponent

#2 Sabryn Landreth lost 1-8 to her opponent

#3 Abby Shockley lost 1-8 to her opponent

#4 Amiah Miller lost 1-8 to her opponent

#5 Samantha Stroupe´s match was suspended due to rain

#6 Addisyn Viers´s match was suspended due to rain

In doubles:

#1 Sabryn Landreth/Megan Martin lost 1-8

#2 Amiah Miller/Abigail Shockley lost 4-8

#3 Chloe Duncan/Gracie Sarver won 8-5

This match is official and the result is a loss at 1-6.