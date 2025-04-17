Cougars pound PH, shut out Lord Botetourt in softball

Pulaski County’s softball team upped its record to 5-4 on the season with two big wins this week.

Tuesday, the girls pounded Patrick Henry, 21-3. They followed that up on Wednesday by shutting out Lord Botetourt, 11-0.

In Tuesday’s win, the Cougars jumped on the visiting Patriots early and didn’t let up with three runs in the first, eight in the second, and five each in the third and fourth innings enroute to the slaughter rule victory.

Emma Nester and Victoria Hale led the way for the Cougars with both smacking homeruns in Pulaski County’s 19-hit attack.

Nester had three hits with Sophia Hall also adding three.

Hall went the distance in the circle going five innings and allowing only four hits and three runs – only one was earned.

In Wednesday’s trip to Botetourt, Addison Puckett led the way for Pulaski County with three hits – one a homerun. Puckett also hurled a shutout in five innings of work.

Again, the Cougars started out hot – scoring four runs in the top of the first. Pulaski County kept the heat on

the whole game, scoring runs in each of their five at bats.

Pulaski County was aided by six Cavalier errors on the day.

The Cougars are in action again on Monday when they welcome the William Byrd Terriers to Dublin.