Cougars softball beats Byrd, falls to C’burg

Staff Report

The Pulaski County softball team – playing three games this week – started off the busy week with a 10-6 win Monday at home over William Byrd, before falling in Christiansburg Tuesday to the Blue Demons, 9-7.

Against William Byrd, the Cougars exploded for six runs in the home half of the first. The big hit came from Shelby Dobbins who launched a homer to centerfield, scoring three runs.

The Terriers came alive in the top of the third with four runs of their own and tied the game at six with two more in the top of the fourth.

In the bottom half of the inning, Pulaski County broke the tie with two runs.

Dobbins started things off with a single. With one out, Sara Ritter singled hard to left sending Dobbins to third.

Dobbins scored on Carley Hight’s sacrifice to center.

Sophia Hall then hit a single to shortstop, scoring Ritter for the 8-6 PCHS lead.

The Cougars scored two more in the bottom of the sixth for the final, 10-6.

Hall started in the circle for the Cougars before giving way with one out in the third to Addison Puckett who got the win pitching three-hit ball over four and two-thirds innings.

Against Christiansburg on Tuesday, the Cougars looked to be in good shape after scoring a big six runs for a 7-1 lead.

The outburst was led by two-run singles by Puckett and Ava Souder.

Christiansburg started their comeback with two runs in the bottom of the third followed by a big five-run fourth inning to take an 8-7 lead.

The Blue Demons added one more in the sixth for the 9-7 win.

Puckett went four-for-four in the game with three RBI.

Hall started for the Cougars, giving up six earned runs over three and one-third innings. Puckett pitched two and two-thirds in relief.

The Cougars return to action Friday for their third game of the week against Salem at PCHS.