Cougars Tie for 2nd in Third Leg of RRD Golf

Pulaski County’s golf team continued its strong season with a team score of 310 at Draper Valley Golf Club on Monday.

The Cougars were paced by Will Rackaway’s 74, followed by Evan Singleton (76), Boone Blevins (79), and Connor Whitaker (81).

Blacksburg’s Jack Skinner and Hidden Valley’s Harris Camp shared medalist honors, each carding an even-par 72.

Blacksburg captured the team title with a 301, while Pulaski County and Cave Spring tied for second at 310.

After three rounds of the River Ridge District season, the Cougars stand in second place overall. They will have next week off before returning to action at Hidden Valley in the penultimate district event.