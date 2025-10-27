Cougars Turn in Strong Performances at Metro Cross Country Championships

On Wednesday, October 22, the Pulaski County Cougars traveled to Blacksburg to compete in the Metro Cross Country Championships.

Leading the boys’ team was Jonah Morgan, who earned a 15th-place finish against a strong field of competitors.

On the girls’ side, Dani Carroll delivered an outstanding performance, finishing 6th overall and earning First Team All-Metro honors. Nina Bucey-Card also turned in a solid race, placing 16th to help pace the Cougars.

The Cougars will return to action on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, when they compete in the Region 3D Championship at the Smith River Sports Complex in Martinsville.