Council passes budget; discusses future development

William Paine/Patriot Publishing

Pulaski Town Council awards Commendations for Valor to five Pulaski Police Officers for their efforts in clearing an apartment building that was on fire on May 30, 2025. All five entered a burning building to clear the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors of the apartment building. To facilitate a rescue, Lieutenant T. Croteau kicked a door in to clear the occupants. Several dogs and a pet snake were also rescued. From left: Lieutenant J. Brown, Officer J. Lucas, Investigator S. McMillan, Chief M. Parmalee, Lieutenant T. Croteau and Major M. Hudson.

By WILLIAM PAINE

Patriot Publishing

The Pulaski Town Council on Tuesday passed a $10,774,594 budget for the upcoming fiscal year and approved significant rate increases for water and sewer services.

Following the previous meeting’s lively public hearing period, Town Council unanimously passed the budget and the accompanying rate increases with no objections from those in attendance.

According to Town Manager Todd Day, even with the 25 percent rate increase, Pulaski’s water rates are still lower than several other localities in the New River Valley.

Council also passed a resolution honoring Police Chief Sam Shumate, who retired from the force as of midnight Saturday, May 31.

Day took the opportunity to introduce Acting Chief of Police Michael Parmalee, who has 30 years of law enforcement experience.

Parmalee presented five Certificates of Appreciation for “extraordinary courage and selfless service” to members of the police department for their actions at an apartment fire occurring on April 30.

Town leadership awarded certificates to Major M. Hudson, Investigator S. McMillan, Lieutenant T. Croteau, Lieutenant J. Brown and Officer J. Lucas for their efforts in clearing the burning building at the risk of their own safety.

Next was a presentation made by David Dawson and Lisa Crabtree of the Virginia Department of Health. Crabtree and Dawson explained how the Town of Pulaski has been under a Consent Order since 2018 because of the presence of Disinfection Byproducts in the drinking water. These disinfection byproducts are known to be carcinogenic and are formed when chlorine is added to remove harmful organics from the water. The longer the water stays in the storage tower, the more likely it is to form disinfection byproducts. This is the reason a new water tower was built, but more work is needed at the plant.

“To remove the organics from the water, upgrades are needed at the water filtration plant,” said Crabtree. “The super pulsator system is not up to task and it’s not got any coverage from the sun. It’s just not the proper application for the system that you guys have.”

Dawson and Crabtree praised the $25 million renovation work set to occur at the water plant and remarked that the water quality would improve because of a more efficient clarification process.

Even so, the water quality in Pulaski deserves recognition as Dawson and Crabtree presented employees of the Pulaski Water Treatment Plant the 2024 Silver Award for Water Treatment Plant Performance for Excellence in Filtration and Backwash.

Shannon Ainsley, Pulaski’s Economic Developer, gave council an update on Project Revitalize, which aims to address blighted areas within the town.

“We are going to begin this revitalization project on South Madison,” said Ainsley. “The town owns the property, which is suitable for this type of redevelopment.”

The property is located on Madison Avenue South between 1st and 2nd Streets SE and is vacant except for one structure that has already been condemned. The plan is to demolish the existing structure, then subdivide the land into three parcels. The town plans to erect three houses on the property, each with three bedrooms and two baths, which will cost between $200,000 and $225,000.

Ainsley mentioned a similar development on nearby Pierce Avenue, where the town financed the construction of two houses using money from Virginia’s Acquire, Renovate, Sell (ARS) program. Those houses were purchased and subsequently sold, a situation that Vice Mayor Brooks Dawson described as a “win for the town.”

Funding for this new development on Madison Avenue South might be financed through ARS grant money, but town leadership is currently exploring several funding possibilities with the town’s Economic Development Authority.

Marty Dowdy, who lives on Madison Avenue South, expressed his approval of the town’s plans.

“I had some unwelcome guests lately,” said Dowdy from the back of the room. “They ripped the lady’s windows out and the floor is falling through. I am well glad you’re tearing some of that stuff down.”

“This will address complaints of neighbors and increase property values,” said Ainsley. “No one wants to live next to an abandoned house.”

Ainsley also spoke about a recently awarded $500,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant.

“The grant will help us evaluate potential contaminants on vacant and underused properties and it will support efforts to pursue more sustainable redevelopment opportunities for these properties,” said Ainsley, who mentioned past Brownfield reclamation sites including Jackson Park, Food City, the skate park, and the land where the-soon-to-open Great Wilderness Brewery is located.

Austin Painter of the Town’s Engineering Department updated council on the 177-acre parcel that was recently granted to Shah Development as part of a multi-million dollar building project.

The town sent letters to every property owner whose land borders the new development and invited them to come to Town Hall to answer any questions they might have. So far 12 property owners have taken up the invitation and met with town administration.

A public hearing will be scheduled for the proposed Peak Creek Energy battery storage facility. Town leadership already granted a Special Use Permit for the facility, which is located on 11 ½ acres on Monte Vista Extension.

According to Brian Quinlin of Peak Energy, the Town stands to gain between $500,000 and $600,000 from the facility over the span of 20 years from either taxes or by implementing a revenue sharing program.

The splash pad at Cool Springs is set to open this Friday, June 5 … weather permitting.

At meetings’ end, Madison Avenue South resident Marty Dowdy expressed his satisfaction with the evening’s proceedings.

“Just one thing,” said Dowdy. “Instead of all the bad, I’m going to tell you this is the best stinking council meeting I’ve been to and I’ve been here for about 45 years. Sounds like a lot of good things are going on.”

William Paine / Patriot Publishing

Pulaski Water Plant received the 2024 Silver Award for Water Treatment Plant Performance for Excellence in Filtration and Backwash. From left: Josh Tickle, Brandon Vaught, Alex Roope