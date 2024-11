With 77 percent of the vote count complete, Pulaski County has gone big for former President Donald Trump, 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith and Republican challenger for U.S. Senate Hung Cao.

Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by a 5,690 to 1,546. Griffith leads challenger Karen Baker, 5,702 to 1,506 and Cao leads U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, 5,260 to 1,939.