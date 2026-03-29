Couple renews vows in LewisGale Hospital Pulaski chapel 50 years after being married there

PULASKI, Va. — Ricky and Debby Dishon of Pulaski County renewed their wedding vows this weekend in the LewisGale Hospital Pulaski chapel — the same hospital where they were married 50 years ago.

Their wedding in March 1976 is a remarkable part of their story. After their pastor became ill and was hospitalized, he left his room — in his pajamas and robe — and officiated the couple’s ceremony in the hospital chapel.

Their vow renewal, held Saturday, brought the Dishons back to where their marriage began five decades ago. All four of their children attended, and one of their sons officiated the ceremony.

Debby Dishon also shares a long-standing connection to LewisGale Hospital Pulaski and the community. In the early 1990s, she began her nursing career as a registered nurse in the emergency room and went on to care for patients in the ER for more than 30 years. During her career, she received two DAISY Awards and the Frist Humanitarian Award.

Congratulations to Ricky and Debby on 50 years of marriage, with best wishes for many more happy years together.