Critzer student selected to participate in White House Easter Egg Roll

Easter had special significance this year for Missy Brooks, her daughter Brittany Calvin and granddaughter Nelleigh Calvin.

The three were fortunate to attend the Easter Egg Roll on Monday at the White House.

Missy says she signed Nelleigh up for a special lottery to select participants, and received an email last month revealing Nelleigh had been selected.

“We had a fun-filled day on the South Lawn of the White House while Nelleigh competed in the egg roll, decorated cookies, and participated in many other activities,” Missy said.

Pictured here are Missy Brooks, Nelleigh and Brittany. Nelleigh is in 1st grade at Critzer Elementary School.