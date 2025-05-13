Curran launches write-in campaign for lieutenant governor

By Shirleen Guerra

The Center Square

(The Center Square) – Republican John Curran announced a write-in campaign Monday for Virginia’s lieutenant governor after failing to qualify for the GOP primary ballot, adding a second option for conservative voters in an already unconventional race.

“My decision is not to split the ticket but to save it,” wrote Curran.

He claimed he was blocked from being on the ballot by what he called a “premeditated criminal action” and said he plans to focus on issues like adoption reform, education, and supporting families and veterans.

In his letter, he stated that his decision wasn’t about Reid’s sexuality but rather about “Virginians deserving the ability to choose who represents them as their Republican candidate.”

His platform includes defending religious freedom, expanding adoption access, supporting gun rights and lowering taxes. He backs Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s economic agenda and has called for more support for mental health services, veterans and school choice.

Curran’s campaign has also drawn scrutiny over finances. According to reporting by Virginia Scope, he is facing legal claims from former campaign manager Britton Ross, who alleges she was never paid after signing a contract in December 2024.

Meanwhile, state campaign finance records show Curran listed a $1 million personal loan to his campaign, though reported expenditures remain limited.

The Virginia Department of Elections declined to comment Monday on Curran’s claims of denied ballot access.

Curran’s name will not appear on the primary ballot, but he is urging voters to write him in on Nov. 4.

“I am running on the platform that politics need to return to the people. We lose so much with political party separation,” Curren told The Center Square. “Most of all, hold politicians responsible,” Curran said.

He emphasized the need to support first responders and teachers, reduce taxes to help workers and fix Virginia’s adoption system so families can access care without turning to abortion. “With careers, people can buy homes, build communities, have families,” he wrote. “Be transparent and let the people see what is happening behind the scenes.”