Curtis V. Dalton, Sr., age 82, of Hiwassee died, Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at his home. He was born in Radford, Virginia on July 22, 1943, to the late Willie Vergo and Goldie Marie Dalton. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline Rupe Dalton; daughter, Elizabeth Dalton Maupin; sons and daughter-in-law, Curtis V. Dalton, Jr., Tony Lee Dalton and Steven Wayne Dalton (Thelma); sisters and brothers-in-law, Mozel Wade (Ronnie), Dianne Whitlock (Jackie), Gloria Hamilton (Roger), and Glenda Buckner; grandchildren, Ricky Blair Maupin, Corey Michael Maupin, and Lori Amanda Maupin Buhi (Jason); great-grandchildren, Madeline Nichole Maupin, Jesse Maupin, and Mandalin Savanah Maupin; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 11:00 am in the East Radford Church of God with the Rev. Wayne Poston and Rev. Kevin Poston officiating. Interment will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, prior to the service.