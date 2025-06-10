D.C. to host military parade Saturday to honor Army’s 250th birthday

By Morgan Sweeney

The Center Square

(The Center Square) – A military parade will roll down Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to commemorate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday.

Saturday, June 14, also happens to be Flag Day and President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

The parade is set to start at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, but the celebration is an all-day affair. An Army Fitness Competition and Festival begins at 9:30 a.m., and the day’s events will wrap up by 9:30 p.m. The parade will include active-duty military, veterans and Gold Star families, as well as both modern military technology to “showcase the Army’s modern capabilities” and historical gear to show the Army’s evolution through the years. Trump is also scheduled to speak.

“This parade salutes our soldiers’ remarkable strength and unbeatable spirit. You won’t want to miss it,” Trump said in a promotional video on June 5. “I think it’s going to be better and bigger than any parade we’ve ever had in this country.”

“Attendees will experience 250 years of Army heritage through historical U.S. Army personnel reenactors, period-accurate equipment, vehicles, impressive flyovers, and military bands participating in the landmark event,” according to White House communications.

The event’s organizers, America250, officially announced the parade on May 21. Though plans for a celebration commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence go back to at least 2016, the parade is a more recent development.

America250 came to be through a provision in the fiscal year 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, signed by then-President Barack Obama, which established the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission to spearhead a grand celebration of America’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026. America250 is a broader, non-partisan initiative that supports the commission in bringing its vision to life.

To further bolster preparations for Independence Day 2026, Trump also signed an executive order establishing a White House task force led by himself, Vice President JD Vance and consisting of key members of his administration to plan executive agencies’ participation in America’s 250th birthday bash, and coordinate with the commission.

June 14, 2025, however, marks the 250th anniversary of the day the Second Continental Congress voted to establish the Continental Army.

Saturday’s event has been designated a National Special Security Event by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security due to its size and scope and will receive additional resources to enhance security leading up to, during and after the event.

The parade will cost tens of millions in taxpayer dollars, according to reports.