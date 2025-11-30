Dakota Chase Cummins, age 25 of Dublin passed away Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Born February 24, 2000 he was the son of Staci Slusher Cummins and Stanley Lloyd Martin. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Otis & Nancy Elaine Lawson Martin, Curtis & Lucille Slusher and uncle, Buck Slusher.

Chase will be missed by his

Mother – Staci Slusher Cummins – Pulaski

Father – Stanley Lloyd Martin – Pulaski

Sisters – Shianne Cummins-Davis – Pulaski, Hanna Wall – Dublin, Nica Martin – Max Meadows, Sierra Marshall – CO

Uncles – Jay Martin & Perry Duncan – Pulaski, John & Mary Slusher – Riner

Aunt – Michelle & Phillip Long – Dublin

The family will have private services.

To sign Chase’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.