Daniel Wayne Safewright, known to many as “Dan” or “Danny,” 78, of Dublin, Virginia, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2025.

Dan was born on April 19, 1947, in Pulaski, Virginia. He was one of eight children born to his parents, Emma Myers Safewright and Frank James Safewright Sr.

Dan would go on to graduate from Pulaski High School. Shortly after graduating, he went on to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his service, he attended New River Community College, where he earned multiple degrees in machinery.

Dan took pride in his profession. After completing college, he pursued a career at a local manufacturing company, then called Inland Motor, where he was employed for over 40 years.

Dan was known to be generous, kind, and compassionate. He had a special knack for making those around him feel comforted. He was also known for his love of golf, Virginia Tech football, and music. Dan was a devoted father, husband, and friend.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Emma and Frank Safewright Sr., along with brothers: Tommy Lee Safewright, David Vernon Safewright, Charles Ted Safewright, and Frank James Safewright Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Heather Richmond Safewright; son, Daniel Walker Safewright; daughter, Carter R. Safewright; brother, Bobby Joe Safewright; brother and sister-in-law, Stephen & Charlotte Safewright; sister, Joyce Hubbard; sister-in-law, Tonya Richmond; along with many nieces and nephews. Dan was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at 1:45 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery with military honors at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700