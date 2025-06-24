DAR Honors Local Patriots
DAR photo
The Count Pulaski Chapter DAR honored patriots Joseph Howe, James Hoge and Daniel Howe with a marker placed near their gravesites at Sunnyside Cemetery, off Highland Road in Pulaski County. Over fifty guests, including many descendants of the Howe/Hoge patriots, attended the ceremony on Sunday, June 22. The ceremony began with Chapter Regent, Suzanne Bledsoe, welcoming the guests. The colors were presented by American Legion representatives, Dana Jackson and Frank Drummond. Reverend Olin Whitener offered a prayer of remembrance and celebration. Madeline Hoge, Howe and Hoge family historian, spoke briefly about each man’s life and the contributions each made during the American Revolution. Madeline’s husband, Tom Hoge who is the 4x great grandson of honoree James Hoge, then unveiled the commemorative marker. The ceremony closed with a musket salute by members of the Fincastle Company Living History reenactors and music by bagpiper, Andrew Meeks.