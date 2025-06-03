Dates, Times and Networks Announced for 2025 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The dates, times and television networks for the eight 2025 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Super Regional sites have been announced by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

A nation-best five teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference have advanced to the Super Regionals after winning their respective regionals over the weekend. Florida State and North Carolina served as host sites for their regional locations, while Duke, Louisville and Miami won their regionals while playing on the road.

It marks the second consecutive year that five ACC teams have reached the Super Regionals, tying the conference record.

Last season, the ACC made a historic run with four teams reaching the Men’s College World Series—marking the first time since 2006 that the conference sent that many programs to Omaha.

A total of eight Super Regional matchups are scheduled for this weekend, Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8.

North Carolina (45-13), which earned the No. 5 national seed, will head back to the Super Regionals for the second straight season after defeating Oklahoma on Monday, June 2, in the Chapel Hill Regional final. Boshamer Stadium will also be the site of the Tar Heels’ Super Regional, where the 2025 ACC Baseball Champions will host Arizona (42-18), who won the Eugene Regional. First pitch from the Chapel Hill Super Regional is scheduled for noon ET on Friday, June 6 on ESPN2.

Florida State (41-14), the No. 9 national seed, will be making its NCAA-leading 19th Super Regional appearance since the format began in 1999, and its second consecutive trip to the Super Regionals. The Seminoles combined for three wins over Mississippi State and Bethune-Cookman to win the Tallahassee Regional. The Seminoles will travel to Corvallis, Oregon, for the Corvallis Super Regional, where they will take on No. 8 seed Oregon State (45-13-1) , beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Duke (40-19) secured its fourth Regional Championship on Sunday and will host a Super Regional at Jack Combs Field for the first time in the program’s history. The Blue Devils defeated Oklahoma State twice, including a come-from-behind win in the regional final, and No. 7 seed Georgia once on their way to winning the Athens Regional. All four Super Regional appearances for the Blue Devils have come in the last seven full seasons. The Blue Devils will host Murray State (42-14), which won the Oxford Regional to reach the Super Regionals for the first time in program history. The Durham Super Regional will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 7, on ESPNU.

Two ACC teams will square off in the Louisville Super Regional, guaranteeing an ACC team will advance to the Men’s College World Series. Louisville (38-21) advanced to the Super Regionals for the 10th time under head coach Dan McDonnell after winning the Nashville Regional. The Cardinals defeated each of the three teams in the Nashville Regional – East Tennessee State, No. 1 seed Vanderbilt and Wright State – to win the regional on Sunday, June 1.

Miami (34-25) won the Hattiesburg Regional by knocking off No. 16 seed Southern Miss on Monday. The Hurricanes, who were the No. 3 seed in the regional, advanced to the regional finals after defeating Alabama and Columbia in the first two rounds. After falling to host Southern Miss on Sunday, Miami responded with a 5-4 victory on Monday to advance to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2016. The Hurricanes and Cardinals will meet in the Louisville Super Regional on Friday, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

At least one ACC team has reached the Men’s College World Series each of the previous 18 years in which it has been held, and multiple ACC teams reached the MCWS 12 times during that span. The ACC has placed a total of 35 teams in the past 18 Men’s College World Series, an average of just under two per season.

GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 6 – All times are Eastern

Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

Miami (34-25) at Louisville (38-21)

3 p.m. (ESPN2), 11 a.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD)

No. 9 Florida St. (41-14) at No. 8 Oregon St. (45-13-1)

6 p.m. (ESPN2), 9 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)

Arizona (42-18) at No. 5 North Carolina (45-13)

12 p.m. (ESPN2), 12 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)

No. 13 Coastal Carolina (51-11) at No. 4 Auburn (41-18)

9 p.m. (ESPN2), 3 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)

GAMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 7 – All times are Eastern

Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

Murray St. (42-14) at Duke (40-19)

1 p.m. (ESPNU), 12 p.m. (TBD), TBD (TBD)

West Virginia (44-14) at No. 6 LSU (46-15)

2 p.m. (ESPN), 6 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)

No. 14 Tennessee (46-17) at No. 3 Arkansas (46-13)

5 p.m. (ESPN), 3 p.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD)

UTSA (47-13) at No. 15 UCLA (45-16)

7 p.m. (ESPNU), 3 p.m. (TBD), TBD (TBD)