David Allen Bowman 72, of Dublin passed away Friday November 7,2025 at New River Valley Medical Center. Born Saturday May 23,1953 in Cliffield, VA. He was the son of the late Earl H. Bowman Sr. and Margaret Jones Bowman. David served his country in the 101st Airborne Infantry in Fort Campbell Kentucky earning a National Defense Service Medal during his service. David started his career with Norfolk and Western Railway in 1976, later called Norfolk Southern Railway. His career spanned over 36 years of dedicated service.

David was an avid fisherman and NASCAR fan. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother Earl H. Bowman Jr. Those left to cherish David’s memory are his Son, Aaron (Krysten) Bowman of Bluefield, WV; Sister Mary Lou (Ronnie) Lawson of Salem, VA; Brother Jeffrey (Sharon) Bowman of Tazewell, VA. 3 grandchildren Lilly, Henry, and Hallie Bowman of Bluefield, WV. A Host of nieces and nephews. Special thanks to his campground family @ Cedar Cove.

Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Thursday, November 13, 2025 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin where David will receive full military honors.

To sign David’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.