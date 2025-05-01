David Ernest Marshall, age 78 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, April 13, 2025 as the result of an automobile accident. Born March 13, 1947 in Boston, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Robert A. Marshall & Mildred Finney Marshall.

David is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts in Amherst with a Bachelors Degree in Philosophy and from Connecticut State Technical College majoring in Industrial Electronics. He was a lifelong student of history, with a focus on the early years of Roman and Greek civilizations.

In his youth David volunteered in the VISTA program in Virginia, which prompted him in retirement to relocate from Waltham, Massachusetts to Virginia two years ago and to the Pulaski area in February of this year.

David’s family will return his ashes in July to the lake where he grew up in Massachusetts.

