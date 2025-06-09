David Haynes Crabtree, 80, of Newton, N.C. passed away on Friday, June 6, 2025 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born November 30, 1944 in Smyth County, Va. to the late John David Crabtree Jr. and Mary Ellen Carter Crabtree. David was a faithful church member who served on various committees at First United Methodist Church in Pulaski, Va. and Friendship Church in Newton. He retired from American Electric Power as the Senior Vice President of Marketing, Customer Service, and Business Development after 33 years of service. In his free time, he enjoyed exploring the open road in his RV alongside his wife, Evelyn. Above all, he loved his family dearly, and cherished time spent with his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are:

Wife of 60 years: Evelyn Taylor Crabtree of the home Sons: Kevin Crabtree and wife, Kylie of Lincolnton

Michael Crabtree and wife, Amy of Pulaski, VA Brother: Gary Crabtree and wife, Carol of Saltville, VA

Grandchildren: Austin Crabtree, Jacob Crabtree, Sarah Crabtree Thomas, Carter Crabtree, and Karlie Crabtree His church family and YMCA Silver Sneakers members

A memorial service to celebrate David’s life will be held on Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at Friendship Church in Newton. Pastor Rick Auton will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at Friendship Church

Memorials may be made to Friendship Church, 2900 Hwy 16 South, Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Crabtree family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com The Crabtree family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.