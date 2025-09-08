David Jackson Lawson, age 75, of Lebanon, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 7, 2025. He was born in Pulaski, Va., on February 20, 1950, the son of the late William Graham Lawson and Margaret Mae Riggins Lawson Snavley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Andrew Lawson; stepfather, Ben Snavley; sister-in-law, Diana Lawson.

Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Darlene Mae Schrewsbury Lawson; children, David Wayne Lawson, Michael Jackson Lawson, Amanda Page Lawson, Jeffery Dean Stowers, and Ashley Dawn Stowers; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brothers, Garnett Lawson, Sam Lawson and wife Pat and Cecil Lawson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

