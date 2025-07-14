June 27, 1949 – June 26, 2025

David Lee Babb, 75, passed away at his home in Christiansburg on Thursday, June 26, 2025. He attended Walton Pentecostal Holiness Church and Gethsemane Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Abner Commodore and Lydia Blevins Babb; his loving wife, Eva Arleen Babb; brothers, Leroy, Harold, Charles and Jerry Babb; sisters, Virginia Sheppard, Katherine Phelps, and Dorothy Slaughter.

David was faithful to the Lord, reading his Bible every day.

Survivors include his son, David Lee Wall (Joy); step-daughters, Rhonda Patton and Lisa Davis; grandchildren, Tyler and Parker Davis; great grandchild, Reid Davis; special friends, Mary Lou Salville, and Mike Anderson, sister Dess, and his family; brother, Jimmy Babb (Marie); sister-in-law, Linda Babb; special cat, Kitty; and many other relatives and friends.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

The Babb family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.