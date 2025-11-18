David Richard Jencks, age 85 of Pulaski, died Friday evening, October 24, 2025 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. David was born on May 1, 1940, in Oakland, CA, and was the son of the late Margaret Sundquist Jencks and the late John Marshall Jencks. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and a retired Mechanical Engineer for Volvo Trucks in Dublin. David attended the Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church in Roanoke.

He is survived by his long-time partner, Ann – Muir Moomaw, of Roanoke, formerly of Pulaski: son; Ryan Marshall Jencks of California: daughter; Michelle Jencks (Kelly) Thomas of Grants Pass, Oregon: Brother; Bill Jencks of Jacksonville, Oregon: sister; Anita Jencks Willard of Jacksonville, Oregon. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Sterling Brown, Jordon Brown, Carson Brown, and Kennedy Brown: great-grandchildren; Maylie Belle-Brown, Harper Brown, Zealand Brown, Natalie Brown, Benjamin Brown, and Olivia Brown.

A private graveside service will be held at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery with military honors at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700