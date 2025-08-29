Davis, Ronald Eugene

Ronald Eugene Davis, 83, of Claytor Lake, VA, transitioned into the arms of Jesus from this earthly life on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at English Meadows Senior Living, Blacksburg,Va. He is predeceased by his mother Etha Davis Janey, brother Lacy Davis, sister Peggy Gravley, in-laws Eugene (Gene) and Mary Moorefield, and brothers-in-law Martin and Gary Moorefield.

Loving family left to cherish his memory are Lois Moorefield Davis, his devoted wife of 37 years, and his son Ronald Eugene Davis, Jr. Brother and sisters loving him forever are Joe Davis of Dublin, VA, Pat King of Dublin, VA, and Darla Donald (Wayne) of Blacksburg, VA. Additional survivors include brothers-and sisters-in law: Ed Gravley of Radford, VA, Pat Allen of Mechanicsville, VA, Gene and Em Moorefield of Brookneal, VA and step-son Skip King, Radford, VA. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Ron was fourth of six children raised by an independent and strong mother who adhered to the “old fashion” parenting method of instilling integrity, respect, independence, love, devotion, and hard work into the very spirit of her children. Ron nurtured these qualities well in his Christian life and was a wonderful example of both empathy and compassion. His work ethic and how he took care of others defined his life.

He was a faithful member of Blacksburg United Methodist Church and served the church in several capacities, including usher and Board of Trustees. The Koinoina Sunday School Class was a light in his life.

Continuing his community involvement and instilling valued life lessons and skills, he devoted much of his time and many years working with the youth in Boy Scouts of America.

Ron began his career as a teenager and worked 59 years at Stevens Supply in Radford, VA which eventually became Ferguson Enterprises. He was well respected in the field of building construction and municipality water works. In retirement he enjoyed all the amenities that lake life offers along with travel and gatherings with family and friends.

The family immensely thanks special friends and care givers for their support during these challenging years of Parkinson’s and its related dementia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ron’s memory to Scout Troop 244, Blacksburg United Methodist Church, the National Parkinson’s Foundation or a community cause close to your heart.

Visitation is scheduled 5-7 PM, Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home, 120 West Main Street, Radford, VA 24141. Funeral and Reception at 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at Blacksburg United Methodist Church, 111 Church Street, SE, Blacksburg, VA 24060. Internment with full military honors will take place at 12 noon on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, VA 24084.

The Davis family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com