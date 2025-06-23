December 7, 1947 – June 14, 2025

Deborah Wilson Lore at 77 went to be with her Lord after a brief illness on Saturday, June 14, 2025. A native of Dublin, Deborah was born in Radford Hospital to Samuel Thomas Wilson and Laura Beatrice Lester on December 7, 1947. She was an active member of the Dublin United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth D. Lore who she married on August 12, 2012, a son Andrew Paul Smith of Orlando FL; two stepdaughters: Jennifer M. Haines of Mt. Pleasant, SC and husband Jaron and their sons Evan, Colton and Sullivan and Michelle H. Lore of Champaign, IL and husband Richard Benton and their daughter Rosemary; a nephew Thomas Petroff of Pompano Beach, FL.

Deborah attended Dublin Elementary School and graduated from Dublin High School. She then attended Radford College and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. Deborah (known to her students as Ms Smith) taught first grade in Austinville for two years before moving to Critzer Elementary School in Pulaski, VA. There she taught 3rd, 4th and 5th grades until her retirement in 2013 after 40 years of service.

A memorial service will be held at Dublin United Methodist Church on June 28 at 2:00 pm. Interment will be privately held by family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Holston Home for Children at 404 Holston Dr., Greenville, TN 37743 or through the Dublin United Methodist Church.

The Lore family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com