Delegate Ballard Announces Re-Election Bid for Virginia House of Delegates

PEARISBURG, VA – On March 3, 2025, Delegate Jason Ballard announced his intention to seek re-election to the House of Delegates seat for the 42nd District. Delegate Ballard was first elected in 2021 to the 12th District, and was re-elected in 2023 to represent the redistricted 42nd District. “Representing the counties of Giles, Pulaski, Montgomery, and the City of Radford in the Virginia General Assembly has been the honor of a lifetime,” stated Ballard. “Residents of the 42nd House District want a leader representing them who will fight for our 2nd Amendment rights, advocate for lower taxes and government spending, support our brave men and women who are law enforcement and first responders, vote for policies that produce a higher standard of living, and support our educational system.” Ballard continued, “The 42nd District is my home, and I have a distinct understanding of the day-to-day issues affecting my constituency. I believe that I am the strongest choice to represent this district in the Virginia House of Delegates, and with the unwavering support of my community, I look forward to doing so once again.” Ballard is a husband, father, lawyer, Veteran of Foreign Wars (Afghanistan and Iraq), and a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves. He currently serves on the House Committee for Courts of Justice, the Committee on Transportation, and the Committee on Labor and Commerce. He also serves on the Board of Veterans Services, I-81 Advisory Committee, SWVA Higher Education Center Board of Trustees, and the Appalachian Region Interstate Compact Commission. Over his first two terms in the Virginia General Assembly, he has sponsored legislation to include, but not limited to: • Providing electric bill relief to Appalachian Power customers via the “APCo Rate Reduction Act” • Increasing electric transmission infrastructure to prospective business parks for regional economic development • Expanding the Tobacco Indemnification & Community Revitalization Fund to include the New River Valley • Increasing the penalties on those who are convicted of participating in violent street gangs • Reducing tuition for Radford University students who reside in the Appalachian region • Providing enhanced retirement benefits for E-911 dispatchers • Providing tax credits for those who purchase gun safes at retail locations In addition, Delegate Ballard has successfully advocated for millions of dollars in state funding for local educational institutions, increased graduate medical education slots to recruit OB-GYNs to rural regions, economic development initiatives, and much, much more. Ballard has received top grades from the National Rifle Association, Virginia Citizens Defense League, National Coalition for Public School Options, Virginia REALTORS, and many more. Delegate Ballard concluded, “I look forward to advocating for the residents of the 42nd House District so that they continue to have a strong voice in Richmond. The New River Valley deserves proven leadership that delivers real solutions, and I am eager to answer that call again.” To learn more about Delegate Jason Ballard, visit ballardfordelegate.com.