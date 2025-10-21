Dennis Jackson Hall, 68, finished his earthly journey and departed for his heavenly home on Sunday, October 19, 2025. He is predeceased by his parents, Conley Jackson and Pauline Farmer Hall, his grandparents, and many members of his extended family.

As a land surveyor, Dennis loved the outdoors. He also liked fishing, riding his motorcycle, and raising dogs before his health declined. In his later years, his grandchildren became the center of his world, next to his wife and his Lord.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 35 years, Amy Harrell Hall, his daughter, Nikki Lockhart and husband Yancey, and his son, Eric Hall. He also leaves a special daughter-in-law, Teresa Parker Hall, and her fiancé, Robert Jording, and his five grandchildren — Lexi, Bobby, Kadance, Gage, and Makenna — his sister, Patricia Hall Lineberry and her husband, Darrell, mother-in-law, Reba Harrell, as well as sisters-in-law, Melissa Harrell Jackson and husband Rusty, Tara Harrell Woodyard and husband Buddy, and Amanda Harrell Brown and husband Ervie, along with numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and lifelong friend, Rick Casey.

The Hall family wishes to express its gratitude to ACG Hospice Care and Pulaski County Emergency Services for their compassionate care of our loved one.