Dennis Keith Folsom, 80, died peacefully surrounded by his three daughters on November 25, 2024. He was born February 16, 1944 in Johnson City, TN, and spent his childhood in Elizabethton, TN. He was the son of the late Robert Folsom and Dorothy Morelock, and raised by his grandmother, the late Lillie Jane Henry Folsom. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Anne Ruffin Folsom. He is survived by his daughters, Amanda Folsom, husband Chris Cullinan and grandchildren Andrew and Ryan of Charlottesville, VA; Meg Helsley, husband Erik Helsley and grandchildren Landen, Kate, and Cohen of Apex, NC; and Emily Folsom, grandchildren Ian and Ruby Starrett of Glen Allen, VA. He is also survived by his cousins, Linda Burrow, Janet Loderhose, Carol Bennett, James (Jim) Taylor, Cecil (CG) Crowe, JoAnn Cothran, and several half-siblings, including his half-brother Edward (Eddie) Folsom. He was also preceded in death by several special aunts and cousins, especially Francis (Diane) Smith and Donald (Don) Crowe, and several half-siblings. Dennis graduated with English and Education degrees from East Tennessee State University and Virginia Tech. He taught English for over 30 years in Roanoke City (VA), Pulaski County (VA), and Cobb County (GA) Schools. He was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church in Pulaski, VA, and in his last years, found a special community at Church of the Incarnation in Richmond, VA. He loved playing chess and teaching the game to all of his children and grandchildren, and many young people in Pulaski and Roanoke. He was an avid reader of the newspaper and classic English literature, particularly Shakespeare; he enjoyed classical, bluegrass, and rock music, especially Bob Dylan; and he cherished his trips to New York City for Broadway shows and Roan Mountain, TN for its rhododendrons and beauty. Dennis was known for his sharp mind, curiosity, strong commitment to social justice, faith and his love of family, friends, and pets. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the skilled and compassionate caregivers at Sunrise Villa Tuckahoe, Spring Arbor, and Affinity Hospice in Richmond, VA. A service in celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, Pulaski, VA, with a reception following. The service will be preceded by a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Christ Episcopal Church, Pulaski.