Disaster Assistance Team visits New River, Claytor Lake areas

Alyssa Reed and Angie Montgomery are part of the New River Valley Community Services Disaster Assistance Team. They are asking those who live along the banks of the New River and Claytor Lake if they’re in need of assistance, either physically or mentally.

“Up until the end of October, we’re going to be visiting people and if you told us there was a resource you need, it’s our job to go out and find it and contact you back,” said Angie Montgomery.

From left: Alyssa Reed and Angie Montgomery

(William Paine/Patriot Publishing)