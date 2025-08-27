Diverse images win photo club contest

Summer fun and summer beauty photos tied to win the Radford Photo Club August theme, summer time.

Bill Kennedy of Christiansburg won with his photo of a family vacation. “This photo is of the Family Truckster used by Clark & Ellen Griswald, their children, and Aunt Edna on a trip from Chicago to Wally World in California,” Kennedy explains. He recalls from the movie, “Unfortunately, Aunt Edna passes away before they get to California and rather than ruining the family vacation, they strap her to the roof of the Truckster!” This car, photographed during Monterey Car Week in California, was used in the movie “National Lampoons Vacation,” released in 1983 and starring Chevy Chase.

Charles Lynch of Christiansburg tied with a breathtaking, early morning photo of the Rockbridge County mountains taken from the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Joyce Sims of Radford won the open theme category with a photo of a moth on a cut-leaf cone flower.

The Radford Photo Club, which meets at the Radford Public Library, is made up of professional and amateur photographers from throughout the New River Valley. Meetings, events, and outings are open to the public.

The next meeting will be Monday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. The library address is www.loc8nearme.com/virginia/radford/radford- public-library/8303150/.

Photo Club contact is Tracy Burlingame at Tracylb3870@gmail.com.