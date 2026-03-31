Dock to Door, Virginia Clean Cities, and SAE Foundation Launch Electric Vehicle STEM Pilot at Pulaski County High School

Pulaski, Va. — The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute-led Dock to Door Coalition and its members Virginia Clean Cities, and the SAE Foundation are wrapping up a successful pilot project that brought STEM-focused education on electric vehicles (EVs) directly into the classroom at Pulaski High School. “This pilot provided students with real-world exposure to emerging transportation technologies,” said Ken Arnold, Pulaski County School’s Director of Career and Technical Education and Innovation. “By connecting classroom learning to industry applications, we are helping prepare the next generation for high-demand careers in clean transportation.” With a goal of building a talent pipeline of students with EV related STEM education, and to raise awareness in the community about the benefits of those technologies and associated jobs, Pulaski County was an ideal launch point as it was surrounded by a supportive industry cluster. Support for the project came from local industry leaders and Dock to Door Coalition members, including Volvo, Camrett Logistics, and The Patton Logistics Group. Each company, located near Pulaski High School, incorporates heavy-duty electric vehicles into their day-to-day operations. “It is exciting to see how this program has increased student access to STEM education related to electric vehicles,” said Dock to Door Coalition Program Manager Kaitlyn Bedwell. “This is an example of the collaborative power of the Dock to Door Coalition, working together to promote career pathways in our region.” Launched earlier this year, the pilot engaged six high school classes and reached approximately 120 students enrolled in engineering and robotics courses. Through hands-on learning, students explored the science and technology behind electric vehicles using the SAE International A World In Motion® (AWIM®) program Ramp Up! The Physics of Electric Vehicles Challenge. Students were able to explore how electric vehicles run and build a battery-powered electric car with the end goal of optimal performance. The students engaged in a friendly competition and presented design decisions among the group. “We’re proud of every successful program launch, and it was especially rewarding to see our EV Curriculum meet such a specific workforce need in Pulaski County,” said SAE Foundation Executive Director Jamie Ferguson. “We hope to continue to bring quality STEM education to students in Southwest Virginia as we continue this valuable partnership with Dock to Door and Virginia Clean Cities.” The pilot project culminated with a presentation at STEM Awareness Night at Pulaski County Middle School, where families had the opportunity to learn more about the program and explore future educational and career opportunities. Pulaski High School Students displayed the electric vehicles they designed in the classroom. Project supporters were also on hand to showcase advanced technologies and discuss workforce needs in the evolving EV sector. “Working with fleets that have implemented electric vehicles or are planning their transition, we are seeing a growing need for people to work on electric vehicles and the supporting infrastructure,” said Virginia Clean Cities’ Clean Communities and Economic Development Director for Southwest Virginia Tarah Kesterson. “This opportunity to partner with such impactful organizations that recognize that demand will result in filling a growing workforce gap.” The success of this pilot underscores the importance of partnerships between education and industry in preparing students for the future of transportation and energy. “The Dock to Door Coalition is grateful for this collaboration with Pulaski County Public Schools,” said Dock to Door Workforce Development and Community Engagement lead Stephanie Baker. “School leaders have a wonderful vision for STEM education to help students gain awareness of local industry career pathways and we look forward to continuing this collaboration into the future.” About Dock to Door The Dock to Door (D2D) Coalition, led by the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, is a 90+ member partnership uniting industry, government, higher education and non-profits to build a fully connected, resilient and sustainable freight transportation system. The coalition accelerates next-generation supply chain innovation through four core program areas that improve safety, visibility, efficiency and workforce readiness as it relates to advancing multimodal automation, from long-haul trucking to last-mile delivery—while expanding benefits to rural and suburban regions through strengthening of regional talent pipelines. Learn more about the D2D Coalition at https://www.docktodoor.vtti.vt.edu/ About the SAE Foundation The mission of the SAE Foundation is to increase student achievement and participation in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to build a STEM- fluent workforce. Funds raised by the SAE Foundation support SAE International’s award-winning A World In Motion® (AWIM) program, Collegiate Design Series™ (CDS), awards and scholarships. SAE’s STEM education programs enable students to develop the 21st century skills needed to succeed in real-world work environments and connect classroom learning with real-life application. SAE’s STEM programs have reached more than 7 million students worldwide and engaged more than 30,000 STEM industry professionals as volunteers. Get involved today http://www.saefoundation.org About SAE A World In Motion® (AWIM®) SAE International’s award-winning A World In Motion (AWIM) program is an inquiry- based, hands-on learning experience that brings STEM concepts to life, providing students with knowledge and skills to help them succeed in future education, careers, and life. Starting with the youngest learners, from preschool through 12th grade, AWIM combines practical, experiential learning with mentorship from industry volunteers and ongoing training and support for educators to advance equitable access to STEM. http://www.sae.org/awim About Virginia Clean Cities Virginia Clean Cities is a U.S. Department of Energy designated coalition in the Clean Cities and Communities partnership. Virginia Clean Cities advances air quality improvement, economic opportunity and energy security through deployment of alternative fuel vehicles and infrastructure, education programs and other petroleum reduction activities. Learn more at vacleancities.org.