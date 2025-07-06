Donald “Buck” F. Hubble born December 4, 1936 went home to be with his Lord on July 4, 2025 at his home with his bride by his side. He is predeceased by his parents, Robert P. and Ruth M. Hubble, his sister and brother-in-law, Opal H. and Merlin Foltz, in-laws, Clarence T. and Opal H. Reese and his son, Michael F. Hubble.

His survivors include his bride of 70 years, Jamie R. Hubble, Daughters, Vicki L. Hubble and Donna H. Pickett, son, Robert P. Hubble, II and wife Heidi, his grandchildren, Morgan Hubble, Brittaney Golding (Colin), Abigail Salser (Elliot), Jeremy Adamson-Pickett (Joshua), Patrick McClanahan (Jessica), Michelle Ratcliff (Billy), Robert P. Hubble, III and Bailey Rooney (Derek), Great Grandchildren, Cora and Owen Golding and Emmett and Gwen Salser. Survivors also include his sister, Peggy H. Masse and husband, Robert, brother-in-law, Thomas E. Reese, Sr., sister-in-law, Linda R. Chrisley and daughter-in law, Lynda M. Hubble.

For 37 years Buck was the local “milkman” for Farris Brothers Dairy delivering Sealtest milk. He was a former Deacon at Pulaski Presbyterian Church in America for numerous years and was currently attending Open Door Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home with Pastor Kelly Howlett officiating. Pallbearers will be: Jeremy Adamson-Pickett, Patrick McClanahan, Paul Hubble, Colin Golding, Elliot Salser and Ray Surratt. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to either St. Jude’s Research Hospital or Open Door Baptist Church in Buck’s honor. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700