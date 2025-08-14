It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donna Lynn Gallimore, 65, of Draper, VA, who went home to be with the Lord peacefully on August 13, 2025.

Donna was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister whose love and care touched all who knew her. Affectionately known as “Nanny” by family, friends, and many others in the community, Donna had a special gift for making everyone feel like her family. She especially loved watching her grandchildren in all their sports, cheering proudly from the stands, most notably for Cougar football. Her home and heart were always open, often caring for many of her son’s and grandchildren’s friends as if they were part of the family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Perry Gallimore; sons and daughters-in-law, Josh Gallimore (Meredith) of Draper and Travis Gallimore (Melinda) of Dublin; grandchildren, Austin (Kloe), Ethan (Abigail), Connor, Zachary, Christopher (Bethany), Trevor and Jillian; beloved great-granddaughter Miller Marie; mother-in-law Claris Gallimore; siblings, Tammy Stoots Robertson, Foy Hall (Sandra), Margie Hurst, Steve Gallimore (Lisa), and Trina Justice, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her father James Robert (Son) Hall, mother Alena Gertrude Stoots, sister Barbara (Bobbie) Lafon, father-in-law Walter Gallimore, sister-in-law Tammy Gallimore Jackson, and brother-in-law Maury Robertson.

For over 30 years, Donna dedicated her time and talents to Children’s Choice Pediatrics, where she worked with compassion and kindness, leaving a lasting impact on countless young lives. She was also a devoted Christian and faithful member of French’s Chapel in Little Creek along with Millennium World Outreach in Wytheville, where her faith guided her every step.

Her gentle spirit, warm smile, and unwavering devotion to her family, faith and community will be deeply missed but forever remembered.

Visitation will be held at Bower Funeral Home in Pulaski on Sunday, August 17, 2025 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be conducted at Bower Funeral Home on Monday, August 18, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Bill Akers and Rev. Kent Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at the Duncan Family Cemetery in Draper.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for the prayers, support, and kind words shared during this difficult time.

To sign Donna’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.