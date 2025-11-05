February 15, 1963 – November 4, 2025

Donna Richardson Hall, 62, of Pulaski, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

She was born on February 15, 1963, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, the daughter of the late Roy Earl Richardson and Lucille (Scott) Thomas Richardson Mooney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill, Alton, and Jerry Thomas, and sisters, Cindy Cantrell, Christine Bingman.

Donna is survived by her husband, Randy Hall; daughter, Roxanne Souma and husband Michael of Allisonia; son, Matthew Hall and wife Rachel of Marion; grandchildren, Roland and Margaux Souma and Charity and Jennifer Clark. Also surviving are her brothers, Robert Thomas Sr., Ken Richardson Sr., and Chester Richardson and wife Romma; her sisters, Cleita Carter, Rita Thomas, Pauline T. Freeman, Sherrill Thomas, Della Cole, Jeanette Coble and husband Jerry, and Jennifer Richardson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Donna was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother whose greatest joy was her family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, celebrating their achievements, and creating lasting memories together.

A woman of strong faith, Donna found comfort and purpose in her relationship with God and lived her life with kindness, generosity, and love for others. Her vibrant spirit and generous heart will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Delores Caldwell officiating. Interment will follow at Thornspring United Methodist Church Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 7, 2025, from 1:00 PM until service time Friday at Funeral Home.

To sign Donna’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.