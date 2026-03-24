Doris Ann Halsey Covey, age 91, of Dublin, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2026, at her home. She was born June 5, 1934, in Mouth of Wilson, Grayson County, VA. She was the daughter of the late Vance C. and Mattie Phipps Halsey. The family moved to Dublin when Doris Ann was 6, and she remained in Pulaski County the remainder of her life.

Doris Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Earl S. Covey. Shortly after they married, they moved to the Covey family farm. In 1972, they opened Covey’s Family Campground on a portion of the farm where they made many memories and friends over the years. Later they both worked at Farm Bureau as insurance agents. They went on numerous wonderful trips with other agents that they considered good friends. She was a long-time member of Mt. View United Methodist Church.

Doris Ann is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Stuart and Lora Covey, of Dublin; daughter and son-in-law, Vann and Charlie Byrd Duncan; grandchildren Sydney Covey Kegley (Will), Parker Covey, Mason Covey and Elizabeth Duncan; sister Peggy Hemmings of Dublin; sister and brother-in-law Patsy and Don Otey of Grand Prairie, TX; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would especially like to thank Sherri Birkelbach, Shannon Custer, Brandy Henley and Linda Durham for the wonderful care they took of Doris Ann over the last four years that allowed her to stay at her home, which was very important to her. Her loved ones also appreciate the care that ACG Hospice provided to her over the past several months.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. at Mt. View United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Terry Goodman officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday at the church from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Mt. View Cemetery Fund, 6714 Dunkard Road, Dublin, VA 24084.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700