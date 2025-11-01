Doris Fay Dickerson, 78 of Dublin, Virginia died Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at her residence with her family by her side. Born on June 8, 1947 in Raleigh, County, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Elbert Jack Harvey and Helen Russell Harvey. Doris was a graduate of Spanishburg High School and a member of Heritage Church in Dublin. She will be remembered for her strong faith and unconditional love for her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Vergil Moye and George F. Dickerson, Jr. as well as three siblings, Twin brother, Donald Harvey, Doff Harvey and Ada Harvey Cox; stepson, Larry Moye, Sr.; stepdaughter, Karan Harrison.

Survivors include her loving children, David Moye and wife Jessie, Shelby Pauley and husband Bobby, Sharon Cupp. Grandchildren, Jordan, Kylee, Jayce, Greg, Heather, Stephen, Tyler, Sydney, Tyler, Larry, Jr., Randy, Russell, Stephen, Ronnie, Tammy, Jennifer and Greg. Special Niece, Lisa Stephens and Doris’ sister, Jackie Matherly also survive.

Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Doris Dickerson will be held, Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Memorial Funeral Directory on the Athens Road in Princeton with Pastor Joe Ratcliff and Pastor Bill Neeley officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens where family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00 Noon until the service hour.

