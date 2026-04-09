May 15, 1953 – April 3, 2026

Dorothy Ann Cumbee, age 72, of Pulaski, Virginia, passed away Friday, April 3, 2026.

Born May 15, 1953, Dorothy was known for her quiet strength, kind heart, and deep love for her family and friends. She touched many lives with her gentle spirit and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Beulah Luckado; her three brothers, Cliff Luckado, David Luckado, and Donald Luckado; her sister, Susie Foster; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Luckado.

She is survived by her two stepdaughters, Melinda Musick (Brenda Taylor) and Patricia Ann Taylor (Jerry); and her special great-granddaughter, Victoria Musick and her sister-in- law Carol Luckado. She loved her beloved cats MooMoo and Peaches they were the joy of her life.

In keeping with her wishes, Dorothy will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at Heritage Park on Dora Highway in Pulaski Saturday April 18th at 1o’clock.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norris Funeral Services – Pulaski Chapel.

Dorothy’s memory will be forever cherished by those who knew and loved her.