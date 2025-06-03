Dorothy Ann Lawson Allison, age 83 of Shiloh passed away Monday, June 2, 2025 at her home surrounded by family. Born July 7, 1941 in Pulaski County, she was the daughter of the late Albert “Jack” Lawson & Charity Webb Lawson. She was also preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters and son-in-law Malcolm “Sam” Ogle.

Dorothy is survived by her

Husband of 67 years – Donald Gene Allison – Shiloh

Children – Rita Allison Ogle – Shiloh, Teresa Allison (Kenny) Peterson – Shiloh, Tammy Allison (Brian) Mason – Floyd, David Wayne Allison – Shiloh

Grandchildren – Terri Peterson, Victoria Ogle & husband, Justin Gravely, Parker (Taylor) Mason, Macie Allison, Peyton Mason

Great Grandchildren – Kieran Gravely, Jude Gravely, Ezra Gravely and Raylon Draper

Sister-in-law – Joyce Lawson – Barren Springs

Many nieces, nephews and other extended family

Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Thursday, June 5, 2025 at the Allison Family Cemetery (Duncan Road, Allisonia, VA) with Pastor Jim Pickett officiating.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Erica Brown, who was Dorothy’s caregiver and took such good care of her.

