Douglas Arnold Irvin Sr. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 25, 2025.

He was born on June 16, 1946 to Fielden and Ella Mae Burse Irvin in Cedar Springs, VA.

In his childhood, he attended Summit Baptist Church with many years of perfect attendance in Sunday School. Upon graduation from Sugar Grove High School in 1964, Doug attended Bluefield Business College. After college, he worked at various places including Brunswick Corp. in Marion, VA, Hercules Radford Army Ammunition Plant for about 10 years, and Community Action in Christiansburg, VA. In 1978 he started work at Virginia Tech, working both as the Director of Student Accounts and in the Controller’s office from which he retired in 2011.

Job experience aside, Doug’s most notable work was that which he did for his community as a humble servant of the Lord. He became a member of Dublin Baptist church in 1967, where he served as Deacon, Treasurer, Sunday School Teacher, and Choir member. He was also a Dublin Jaycees Charter Member, Little League Baseball coach, and two-time Cub Scout Cubmaster. He served as a Dublin Town Council member for 20 years, two of which he was the Vice-Mayor, and made major moves in the development of the New River Valley Airport Commission, as well as the Dublin Water Project of 2010. Starting in 1973, he spent his “spare” time volunteering with the Dublin Fire Department as a Lifetime Member, where he served as a Firefighter, Lieutenant, and Treasurer.

The thing that Doug was most proud of was undoubtedly his family. He married Lucy on April 1st of 1967 and over their 58 years of marriage, they had 3 sons, 5 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by parents Fielden and Ella Irvin, brother Dean Irvin, and sisters Peggy Lyon, Janice Inez Irvin, and Betty Sue Irvin. He is survived by his wife Lucy Irvin, sons Doug Jr (Dortha), Danny, and John, grandchildren Jessica, Jeremiah, Kealey, Emma, and Flynn, as well as great-grandson Jamir.

He was the golden example of what a person should be, and to know him was not only to love him, but to be loved in return. He spent his entire life in service to others, and will be remembered as a dedicated family man, joyful personality, hard worker, and most importantly: follower of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Lung Association

.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, 3:00 p.m. November 1, 2025 at the Dublin Baptist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the church.

To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family