Draper Village Heritage Market kicks off Saturday

DRAPER, VA. The allure of a farmer’s market is in the unique blend of nostalgia, sustainability, heritage, fresh-from-the-farm food, community connection, creative crafts and functional artifacts. The newly launched Draper Village Heritage Market promises to deliver on all fronts and appeal to all the senses.

The first Saturday of every month April to December, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., people from the multi-state region will roll into Merc Farms to the sounds of live music and jovial laughter. There’s plenty of parking at the Heritage Market, and it’s easy to walk everywhere in Thee Draper Village. From fresh produce, homemade jams, jellies and bread and functional artisan- crafted candles, soaps and country home décor, to farm-raised meat, eggs, and baked goods, the Heritage Market is open rain or shine with vendors indoors and outside.

Each month embraces a different theme beginning with the Spring Heritage Celebration of Tracks to Trails for April. The railroad continues to slice through Thee Draper Village and has played a major role from frontier days to the 21st century. The local YMCA is hosting the kids’ corner, and from wherever you come, for however long you stay, you are sure to leave with a heart full of happiness and arms of abundance.

May’s Heritage Market theme is Makers and Creators, showcasing handcrafted Mother’s Day gifts, along with all the foods and flavors always present. June celebrates the return of the Draper Days Festival, with farm- to-fork experiences, cooking demos, fun activities for all ages and myriad artisan and produce vendors.

For more than 135 years, with a few pauses along the way, the Draper Mercantile has beckoned locals, travelers and regional crowds. Since the mid-2000s, Thee Draper Village has been offering creative shopping and dining experiences, along with special tea events, an ice cream parlor and walking, jogging, bicycling and horseback riding along the adjacent New River Trail, a 57-mile rails-to-trails pathway.

Paralleling Draper Village Heritage Market, also in its inaugural year, is the Tuesday Dinner Adventure Series. Each meal features five courses connected to the theme of the upcoming Saturday farmer’s market. Space is limited so guests are encouraged to call early, as it is by reservation only. The first dinner will embrace foods served in the elegant dining cars of the railroad trains. A speaker from the Norfolk & Western Historical Society [nwhs.org] will offer an informative presentation and be available at the Heritage Market.

Thee Draper Village is a unique destination in and around a small, historical town revived across the past two decades to meet up with contemporary times – preserving its Appalachian culture while offering complete vacation packages with modern amenities. Charming cabins and waterfront rentals along the New River and Claytor Lake book early.

The newly renovated historic Foster Falls Inn is welcoming overnight guests. Others come to indulge in a French chef-inspired 1887 Dining

Experience for which reservations are required. And there’s another contingent of visitors who while away the time in rocking chairs on the front porch, just like a century ago.

Bring the kids, some best friends, the whole family, a bicycle, a horse, comfy walking shoes, and a thirst for a lively, entertaining, playful day at Thee Draper Village. Park once and wander your way around Draper Village Heritage Market, the New River Trail and Draper Mercantile. The Curious Quill offers unique gifts and unusual finds, carefully selected for the curious shopper. The Conery Ice Cream and Coffee Shop, the Merc Café and Draper Blooms and Tea Garden can satiate everyone with beverages and light food fare.

Thee Draper Village is an enchanting community for all ages to spend a week, a weekend or a day, and for sure, every first Saturday for the Heritage Market.

Information: Draperisfordreamers.com, Newriverretreat.com, Stayinnfosterfalls.com

Quick Facts and Figures about Draper, Va.

Draper Mercantile: 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper, VA

Merc Farms and Draper Village Heritage Market: 2980 Brown Road, Draper, VA

Off I-81: Exit 92

Coordinates: 37.0009° N, 80.7420° W

Population: 458 give or take

Official status: Unincorporated community

County: Pulaski

Geographic size: 39.23 square miles of land; 1.14 square miles water

Zip code: 23424

Volunteer Fire Department: Yes

Special qualities: History, charm, natural beauty, friendly folks, rural America

Mission Statement

The Draper Village Heritage Market celebrates the creativity and craftsmanship of our local community, showcasing the finest arts, crafts, food, while honoring our agricultural roots. Held on the first Saturday of each month, the market connects neighbors with local makers, creating a vibrant space to experience our culture, promote learning opportunities, and support a sustainable future. Through workshops, demonstrations, and interactive exhibits, we offer educational experiences that deepen understanding of traditional and modern practices in agriculture, crafts, and sustainable living. We invite you to Grow Roots, Get Grounded, and embrace the spirit of community and tradition that defines our village.