Dublin Council Approves Resolution for Truck Traffic Ban

By DAVID QUESENBERRY

Patriot Publishing

In its final meeting of the year on November 19th, the Dublin Town Council approved a resolution requesting the Commonwealth Transportation Board prohibit large truck traffic on Giles Avenue.

Council first held a public hearing seeking comment from the public on the proposed closure of Giles Avenue to heavy trucks. The closure was requested by citizens complaining of heavy truck traffic whose size and excessive speed created unsafe conditions for pedestrians, motorists, and property owners along the street.

A similar measure was approved by the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors since a portion of the street (Old Giles Road) lies outside the Town limits in the County.

Following the hearing in Dublin where no comments were received, the Council unanimously approved the resolution, which along with the County’s resolution, will be forwarded to the Commonwealth Transportation Board for review.

Also approved by Council was a resolution extending the due date for payment of Town personal property taxes and vehicle licenses from December 5, 2025 to December 29, 2025. The request for an extension was made by the Treasurer because technical issues with the Town’s billing system delayed issuing personal property and vehicle license tax billings. The resolution applies for 2025 only and does not affect the due date for real estate taxes which remains December 5, 2025.

Town Manager Darrin Cullop gave the monthly budget report telling Council that the budget continued to look good. For the General Fund, revenues were at 22 percent of the budget with expenditures at 33 percent. Some of the difference in the General Fund he said was due to expenditures for street repair and paving.

The Enterprise Fund Revenues were at 36 percent of budget while Expenditures stood at 24 percent of the budget. Overall, Cullip said the budget continued to perform well allowing some funds to be retained for future needs.

Councilwoman Edith Hampton asked if the amount paid to Pulaski County for dispatching services was paid in a lump sum. Cullip replied that payment was made in a lump sum paid in June. Hampton said she thought it was a large amount to be paid as a lump sum.

Budget documents in the meeting packet showed that dispatching services were budgeted at $100,000. Cullip replied that he had discussed the issue with staff and that he had some “heartburn” over what was charged compared to the services provided. He said the radios were “terrible” and that there was a constant call for new radios, which did not fix the problems. If other agencies changed their radios Cullip said, it forced the Town to also buy that system.

He said he has an upcoming meeting with Emergency Services in which he hoped to discuss some of these issues.

Cullip also reported to Council on the current status of the brownfield grant. The government shutdown he said had held the process up, making the Town wait for federal approval on the bid process for engineering services. An email was received the previous Monday that said what the Town had submitted was fine and said that their approval for the bid process was not needed. Cullip said that hopefully in the next week or two an award for engineering services would be made and work could begin.

Council also observed a moment of silence for former Councilmember Doug Irvin, Sr., who passed away on October 25th. Irvin was recognized for his twenty years as a member of the Dublin Town Council and his long term of service, starting in 1973, with the Dublin Volunteer Fire Department.

Council learned that the Dublin Christmas Parade would be held on Saturday, December 6, 2025 with line up for the parade starting at 10:00 am at the former Dublin Middle/High School.

The Dublin Town Council will not meet in December, but will have its next meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 15, 2026 in the Council Chambers of the Dublin Town Center.