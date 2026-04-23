Dublin Council Considers Farmer’s Market

By DAVID QUESENBERRY

Patriot Publishing

At its April meeting, the Dublin Town Council considered a proposal to establish a monthly farmer’s market on the grounds of the Dublin Town Center.

Savannah Ramsey and Lane Rodriguez proposed that a monthly farmer’s market based on the “Good Neighbor Market” model could be undertaken monthly on a trial basis.

The event would be held on the lawn of the Dublin Town Center and could include 30 to 40 vendors, 4 to 5 food vendors and perhaps wine tasting.

The event would seek to feature vendors from Dublin for the family-oriented event along with live music and activities for children.

Rodriguez said this year the event would be on a trial basis and would be held sometime near the end of the month. He added he had experience with live music which could also be part of the experience.

Ramsey proposed a $20 fee for a ten-by-ten space. The event would be held on the last Friday of the month from 5 to 8 or 8:30 pm. Ramsey said she hoped to get Town groups involved in the event with an eye to making it Dublin’s festival. Rodriguez added that another goal of the market was to re-invent local businesses.

Mayor Debbie Lyons felt a planning meeting was needed especially for budgeting and thought that a May 29th opening date was too close. Councilman Doug Poe questioned if there was adequate parking available. Town Manager Darren Cullip responded that parking would not be an issue since the Town owns the lots adjacent to the site. A check on insurance policies for the market would need to be done which could be available on an event basis or on an annual basis. Mayor Lyons suggested to Ramsey and Rodriguez that they get back in touch with the Town in two and half weeks to discuss the possible number of commitments for the event.

Council next heard from Robbie Morris about the Claytor Lake Festival to be held on June 13, 2026 at Claytor Lake State Park from 10 am to 10 pm.

Morris said this was the festival’s 27th year. Admission to the event is $20 which would be discounted by five dollars with a donation of five cans of food to the Boy Scouts.

Last year, Morris said there were 42 arts and crafts vendors along with 8 non-profit and one church group at last year’s festival.

In addition to arts and crafts vendors, events planned for this year include a Car Show sponsored by King’s Tire; a fishing tournament; activities for children; and musical entertainment. The festival will conclude with a fireworks display by Grucci.

The budget for this year’s festival is $49,280 Morris said and asked the Council if they would consider contributing to the event. Following discussion, Council unanimously approved a contribution to the festival of $1,000.

Town Manager Cullip told Council that he had attended a meeting about the New River Valley Fair. Speaking of the County’s contribution for the free admission night, Cullip suggested that Council consider a donation from the Town earmarked specifically for repairs and upgrades to facilities used by the 4-H youth, who in the past funded some upgrades themselves. After discussion, Council unanimously approved a $10,000 contribution.

In his budget report to Council, Cullip said the budget was performing well. General Fund Revenues stood at 64 percent of the budgeted amount while General Fund Expenditures were at 62 percent of budget. Enterprise Fund performance was also good with revenues at 89 percent of budget, while expenditures were at 55 percent of the budgeted amount. Cullip added that expenditures in the Enterprise Fund were down due to there being fewer water line replacements. He did caution Council that there would be some sewer issues coming up in the future with regards to Peppers Ferry.

In operational reports to Council, Treasurer Kim Dalton reported that business license applications had been sent out and that 96 licenses had been processed. Letters would be sent out reminding businesses that the licenses were due.

Work continued on “cleaning up” issues on the Edmonds computer software. Dalton did note that the laws had been changed to allow employees on both Plan 1 and Plan 2 of the Virginia Retirement System to make contributions towards their retirement. Council would need to adopt a resolution to allow employees to participate.

Mayor Lyons asked that inquiries be made to see if employees were interested. Cullip said he would get more information for Council.

Police Chief David King said the department would be adding a full-time officer effective a week from Friday. Also the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day would be held on Saturday, April 25th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Martin’s Pharmacy in Dublin.

Steve Crigger, representing the Fire Department told Council that the new roof on the firehouse was nearly complete and thanked Council for their support.

Town Manager Cullip reported the Utilities Department had been cleaning out the right of way at the Rt. 11/Rt. 100 “cloverleaf” with hydroseeding next to finish the work. He also updated Council on a continuing water leak which he thought might be caused by a bad master meter. Council was also informed on a water break on Ruebush Road caused by a fiber optics installation crew hitting a water line.

Council agreed to schedule a work session on Monday, May 4th, 2026 to discuss reassessment, rates and other budget related matters.

The next scheduled meeting of the Dublin Town Council will be at 7:00 pm on Thursday, May 21, 2026 in the Council Chambers of the Dublin Town Hall at the Dublin Town Center.