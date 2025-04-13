Dublin Lions Club announces new 2025 scholarship opportunities for county students

The Dublin Lions Club is pleased to announce new scholarship opportunities for Pulaski County high school students pursuing higher education programs.

“Our executive board values the youth of Pulaski County and recognizes they are the future of community service. It is our honor to provide these two annual scholarships to support students pursuing higher education opportunities,” says Paul Nester, President of the Dublin Lions Club. “Our greatest hope is that our financial support will advance their learning opportunities and ultimately encourage them to give back to their communities in the future.”

Applicants will complete a short application, verifying eligibility criteria, before submitting an essay describing how a local Lion has made an impact on their life. Essays must hold a minimum of 200 words and are encouraged to be personalized. Applications can be submitted electronically online by visiting dublinlions.org/scholarships.

“We have the privilege of working with so many young people in our various outreach capacities. Whether by providing classes to a young person in need or mentoring a young athlete at our Dublin Lions Dog booth, we take our investment into shaping their future seriously,” says Ellen Hullender, Marketing Chair for the Dublin Lions Club. “We are thrilled to hear stories of how a Lion’s service has made an impact and look forward to awarding these new scholarships. ”

Two separate $1,000.00 scholarships will be awarded in June, 2025. Eligible applicants must be:

A graduating senior of Pulaski County High School, a Pulaski County private school, or a home school program.

Scheduled for enrollment into a community college program, university, or trade school /certificate program for the upcoming fall semester.

A resident of Pulaski County, Virginia

Hold a current GPA of 3.0 or higher as of the time of application submission.

Winners will be notified by June 1st and will receive the scholarship award at the monthly local membership meeting of the Dublin Lions Club.

The Dublin Lions Club was founded in 1953 and now holds more than 70 years of humanitarian

services to the local Pulaski County community and surrounding areas.

An affiliate of Lions

Club International, the Dublin Lions Club does various service projects, fundraisers, and

provides direct services to community individuals. The club actively funds and/or participants

local initiatives such as Daily Bread, Red Cross Bloodmobile, After School Elementary

Backpack Nutrition Programs and extensive sight programs. Additionally, the club fundraises

through two annual flea markets, Lion Dog sales at the New River Valley Fair, broom

sales, and building rentals. All funds raised through club memberships and community

fundraising is actively distributed back into the communities served.

To learn more about becoming a member of the Dublin Lions Club, visit

www.dublinlionsclub.org or attend the monthly social meal on the second Thursday of each

month at the Dublin Lions Club | 100 Lions Club Dr, Dublin VA 24084.