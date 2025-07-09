Duke’s Flagg, Virginia’s Walsh Named 2024-25 ACC Athletes of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh, named the Honda Cup winner as the 2025 Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year, and Duke’s Cooper Flagg, the consensus Men’s Basketball National Player of the Year, have been chosen as the top female and male ACC athletes for the 2024-25 academic year by a select media panel (55 voters).

Walsh earned the 36th Mary Garber Award as the ACC’s most outstanding female athlete, winning the distinction for the second straight year. She is the seventh ACC female student-athlete to win the honor in consecutive years, joining NC State’s Julie Shea (cross country/track, 1980-81), Virginia’s Dawn Staley (basketball, 1991-92), North Carolina’s Mia Hamm (soccer, 1993-94), Maryland’s Jen Adams (lacrosse, 2000-01), Duke’s Alana Beard (basketball, 2003-04) and Boston College’s Charlotte North (lacrosse, 2021-22). This marks the fifth time a UVA student-athlete has claimed the award (Staley, 1991-92; Morgan Brian, soccer, 2015; Walsh, 2024-25). She remains the only swimmer to earn ACC Athlete of the Year honors (women’s or men’s).

Flagg was awarded the 72nd Anthony J. McKevlin Award as the premier male athlete in the conference. He is the 17th Duke student-athlete to receive this honor and the first freshman honoree since Duke basketball’s Zion Williamson in 2019.

“Gretchen and Cooper each had incredible seasons in their respective sports and represented the ACC at the highest level,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “They have succeeded and dominated not just within our conference, but at the national and international levels as well. We are extremely proud of them and know they will continue to thrive in their future endeavors.”

The ACC Athlete of the Year Awards are given in memory of two distinguished journalists. McKevlin was a sports editor of the Raleigh (North Carolina) News and Observer, while Garber, of the Winston-Salem (North Carolina) Journal, was a pioneer as one of the first female sports journalists in the nation.

Walsh helped lead Virginia to its fifth straight national title at the 2025 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championships. She was named the 2025 CSCAA Women’s Swimmer of the Year for the second straight year after winning three individual titles at the NCAA Championships (50 free, 100 free, 100 fly) and setting three NCAA and American records. She was also a part of all four of the Cavaliers’ first-place relay teams, including the 200 medley relay team that set the meet, NCAA, American and US Open records.

Walsh also garnered ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Year laurels for the second straight year after earning three individual and four relay titles at the 2025 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships, where she also claimed the ACC Women’s Swimming Most Valuable Swimmer Award.

The Nashville, Tennessee, native closed out her collegiate career as a 25-time NCAA Champion, 23-time ACC Champion, 28-time All-ACC honoree and 27-time All-American. She was just the fourth ACC athlete to win the Honda Cup, joining Julie Shea (1980), Dawn Staley (1991) and Mia Hamm (1994). Her impact on the sport reaches beyond the NCAA. Walsh has set 17 world records and 38 American records. She won four medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics (two gold, two silver), helping set two relay world records and one individual Olympic record at the Games.

Flagg was named National Player of the Year by five of the six organizations recognized by the NCAA, taking home the honor from the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), Associated Press (AP), Wooden and Naismith. Flagg also swept the ACC Player and Rookie of the Year awards and was Duke’s first consensus First Team All-American since Williamson and RJ Barrett in 2019.

A native of Newport, Maine, Flagg led the ACC champion Blue Devils in points (709), rebounds (278), assists (155), steals (52) and blocks per game (1.4), and ranked among the ACC’s top-10 in four of the five major statistical categories – scoring (3rd), rebounding (9th), assists (8th) and blocked shots (6th). He helped guide Duke to its first NCAA Final Four since 2022.

Flagg was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, going to the Dallas Mavericks. At 18 years, 186 days old, he was the second-youngest No. 1 pick in draft history behind LeBron James (18 years, 178 days old) in 2003 and was the ACC’s 13th No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick and first since Duke’s Paolo Banchero in 2022.

Mary Garber Award Voting Leaders

Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, Swimming, 24

Chloe Humphrey, North Carolina, Lacrosse, 13

Olivia Babcock, Pitt, Volleyball, 5

Mirabel Ting, Florida State, Golf, 5

Anthony J. McKevlin Award Voting Leaders

Cooper Flagg, Duke, Basketball, 41

Cam Ward, Miami, Football, 4

Vincent Robinson, NC State, Wrestling, 3

All-Time McKevlin & Garber Award Honorees:

1954 • Joel Shankle • Duke • M Track and Field

1955 • Dickie Hemric • Wake Forest • M Basketball

1956 • Dave Sime • Duke • M Track and Field/Basketball

1957 • Lennie Rosenbluth • North Carolina • M Basketball

1958 • Dick Christy • NC State • Football

1959 • Lou Pucillo • NC State • M Basketball

1960 • Mike McGee • Duke • Football

1961 • Roman Gabriel • NC State • Football

1962 • Lenn Chappell • Wake Forest • M Basketball

1963 • Art Heyman • Duke • M Basketball

1964 • Jeff Mullins • Duke • M Basketball

1965 • Brian Piccolo • Wake Forest • Football

1966 • Danny Talbott • North Carolina • Football/M Basketball

1967 • Bobby Bryant • South Carolina • Football/M Basketball

1968 • Larry Miller • North Carolina • M Basketball

1969 • Frank Quayle • Virginia • Football

1970 • Charlie Scott • North Carolina • M Basketball

1971 • Don McCauley • North Carolina • Football

1972 • Barry Parkhill • Virginia • M Basketball

1973 • David Thompson • NC State • M Basketball

1974 • Tony Waldrop • North Carolina • M Track and Field

1975 • David Thompson • NC State • M Basketball

1976 • John Lucas • Maryland • M Basketball/M Tennis

1977 • Phil Ford • North Carolina • M Basketball

1978 • Phil Ford • North Carolina • M Basketball

1979 • Renaldo Nehemiah • Maryland • M Track and Field

1980 • Julie Shea • NC State • W Track and Field

1981 • Julie Shea • NC State • W Track and Field

1982 • James Worthy • North Carolina • M Basketball

1983 • Ralph Sampson • Virginia • M Basketball

1984 • Michael Jordan • North Carolina • M Basketball

1985 • B.J. Surhoff • North Carolina • Baseball

1986 • Len Bias • Maryland • M Basketball

1987 • Riccardo Ingram • Georgia Tech • Football/Baseball

1988 • Danny Ferry • Duke • M Basketball

1989 • Danny Ferry • Duke • M Basketball

1990 • Shannon Higgins • North Carolina • W Soccer

1990 • Clarkston Hines • Duke • Football

1991 • Dawn Staley • Virginia • W Basketball

1991 • Christian Laettner • Duke • M Basketball

1992 • Dawn Staley • Virginia • W Basketball

1992 • Christian Laettner • Duke • M Basketball

1993 • Mia Hamm • North Carolina • W Soccer

1993 • Charlie Ward • Florida State • Football/M Basketball

1994 • Mia Hamm • North Carolina • W Soccer

1994 • Charlie Ward • Florida State • Football/M Basketball

1995 • Tisha Venturini • North Carolina • W Soccer

1995 • Randolph Childress • Wake Forest • M Basketball

1996 • Kelly Amonte • Maryland • W Soccer/W Lacrosse

1996 • Kris Benson • Clemson • Baseball

1997 • Sarah Forbes • Maryland • W Lacrosse

1997 • Tim Duncan • Wake Forest • M Basketball

1998 • Vanessa Webb • Duke • W Tennis

1998 • Antawn Jamison • North Carolina • M Basketball

1999 • Cindy Parlow • North Carolina • W Soccer

1999 • Elton Brand • Duke • M Basketball

2000 • Jen Adams • Maryland • W Lacrosse

2000 • Joe Hamilton • Georgia Tech • Football

2001 • Jen Adams • Maryland • W Lacrosse

2001 • Shane Battier • Duke • M Basketball

2002 • Bea Bielik • Wake Forest • W Tennis

2002 • Juan Dixon • Maryland • M Basketball

2003 • Alana Beard • Duke • W Basketball

2003 • Chris Rotelli • Virginia • M Lacrosse

2004 • Alana Beard • Duke • W Basketball

2004 • Phillip Rivers • NC State • Football

2005 • Kelly Dostal • Wake Forest • Field Hockey

2005 • Sean May • North Carolina • M Basketball

2006 • Paula Infante • Maryland • Field Hockey

2006 • J.J. Redick • Duke • M Basketball

2007 • Lindsey Harding • Duke • W Basketball

2007 • Walter Dix • Florida State • M Track and Field

2008 • Angela Tincher • Virginia Tech • Softball

2008 • Tyler Hansbrough • North Carolina • M Basketball

2009 • Casey Nogueira • North Carolina • W Soccer

2009 • Matt Hill • NC State • M Golf

2010 • Whitney Engen • North Carolina • W Soccer

2010 • Ned Crotty • Duke • M Lacrosse

2011 • Katie O’Donnell • Maryland • Field Hockey

2011 • Ngoni Makusha • Florida State • M Track and Field

2012 • Becca Ward • Duke • W Fencing

2012 • Luke Kuechly • Boston College • Football

2013 • Crystal Dunn • North Carolina • W Soccer

2013 • Jarmere Jenkins • Virginia • M Tennis

2014 • Alyssa Thomas • Maryland • W Basketball

2014 • Jameis Winston • Florida State • Football

2015 • Morgan Brian • Virginia • W Soccer

2015 • Laken Tomlinson • Duke • Football

2016 • Molly Seidel • Notre Dame • W Cross Country/Track and Field

2016 • Deshaun Watson • Clemson • Football

2017 • Kenzie Kent • Boston College • W Lacrosse/ W Ice Hockey

2017 • Deshaun Watson • Clemson • Football

2018 • Arike Ogunbowale • Notre Dame • W Basketball

2018 • Lamar Jackson • Louisville • Football

2019 • Ashley Hoffman • North Carolina • Field Hockey

2019 • Zion Williamson • Duke • M Basketball

2020 • Erin Matson • North Carolina • Field Hockey

2020 • Robbie Robinson • Clemson • M Soccer

2021 • Charlotte North • Boston College • W Lacrosse

2021 • Trevor Lawrence • Clemson • Football

2022 • Charlotte North • Boston College • W Lacrosse

2022 • Kenny Pickett • Pitt • Football

2023 • Katelyn Tuohy • NC State • W Cross Country/Track & Field

2023 • Rhett Lowder • Wake Forest • Baseball

2024 • Pat Kavanagh • Notre Dame • M Lacrosse

2024 • Gretchen Walsh • Virginia • W Swimming

2025 • Cooper Flagg • Duke • M Basketball

2025 • Gretchen Walsh • Virginia • W Swimming