Edward Lee Caywood (Eddy), 85, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 11, 2025. He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Ruth Caywood; his son, Ricky Lee Caywood; his former wife and mother of his children, Dorothy Caywood Harrison; his sisters Blanche Venable and Elizabeth Caywood; and his brothers Raymond, Howard, Lawrence, and Ernest Caywood.

Eddy is survived by his wife of 35 years, Gwen Caywood; his daughter, Renee Caywood Steele (Jonny); and his step-sons, Tim Arbogast (Jackie) and Michael Arbogast, bonus sons Dwayne, Warren and Steve; grandchildren Elizabeth Bobock ( Roy), Christopher, Callie, Colton, Colin, Ella; great-grandchildren Crimson and Lily. He is also survived by nephews Ronald Caywood, Danny Caywood, and Allen (Blackie) Beckner; nieces Annette McHugh, Joyce Radcliffe, Diane Williams, Lorraine Caywood and Brenda Gale Prosser.

He proudly served in the United States Navy. He was an active member of the Royal Order of Moose from 1999 , and served in many capacities as a past Governor and past president as well as holding many other offices and chairmanships including the fellowship degree of Honor in 2015 for outstanding service to the fraternity. He was serving as past president until his passing. He loved sharing time with his family at picnics and family celebrations.

Eddy was a devout Christian and read through the book of Proverbs each month for many years. His favorite book in the Bible is Ruth.

Ruth 1:16 “and Ruth said, in:treat me not to leave thee, or to return from following after thee for wither thou goest, I will go; and where thou lodgest, I will lodge: thy people shall be my people, and thy God my God.”

A private family service will be conducted in Glade Springs, Va.