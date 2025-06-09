Edward Scott “Scotty” Fewell, Jr. age 72 of Dublin passed away Monday, June 9, 2025 at his home.

Born December 28, 1952 in Loudon County, Virginia, he was the son of the late Edward Scott Fewell, Sr. and Betty Wines Cockrell. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Mona Nunn and several sisters.

Scotty was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by

Wife – Diane Harless Fewell – Dublin

Son – Robert Fewell & wife, Meagan – NC

Stepson – Steven Evans & wife, Samantha – Christiansburg

Stepdaughter – Amanda Jenkins – Dublin

Stepson – David Evans & wife, Marie – North Tazewell

Numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren

Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law – Bob & Pat Bruce – Christiansburg

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Thursday, June 12, 2025 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Keith Graves officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank the Gentiva Hospice staff for their special care. To sign Scotty’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family