Edwards new Chamber of Commerce director

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the appointment of Samantha “Sam” Edwards as the new Executive Director of the organization.

Since completing her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Management at Elon University, Sam has found her home in Pulaski, VA. In her previous role with the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership, she contributed to numerous workforce development initiatives and grants, making her well-versed in workforce efforts in our region. Her marketing experience as a Sales and Marketing Representative further solidifies her as an excellent fit for the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.

“Sam demonstrated passion, enthusiasm, a strong intellect, and tremendous potential throughout the interview process.” said Sean Pressman, President of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. “She immediately impressed the search committee, and we are thrilled that she has decided to join us.”

“I am extremely humbled and honored to have been selected as the new Executive Director for the Pulaski County Chamber.” says Samantha Edwards. “Although I didn’t grow up in the area, I knew from the first day that I visited here that I would one day call Southwest Virginia home. Fast forward a few

years and I ended up exactly where I was meant to be, Pulaski County. As a firm believer in the power of collaboration, I look forward to working with our Chamber’s board, our members, and community partners to continue to pave a path of success for both our current and future generations of businesses to come.”

Sam will officially assume her role as Executive Director at the beginning of September.