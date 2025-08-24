Elizabeth “Beth” Wolfe Boyd

November 30, 1940 – August 23, 2025

Elizabeth “Beth” Boyd, of Pulaski, Virginia, peacefully went to be with the Lord in the early morning of Saturday, August 23, 2025, after a courageous battle with numerous health impairments.

Beth was happily married to her high school sweetheart, C.E. Boyd, Jr. for 67 years of life and love. She cherished time with her family, particularly spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When in good health, Beth loved tending to her flower gardens, baking sweets, and snuggling with her beloved dog, Molly. She was cherished by her grandkids and great-grandkids, who lovingly called her “Mert”.

Beth graduated from Pulaski High School, Class of 1959 and pursued many business adventures over the years. She graduated from beautician school, working as a hairdresser, until finding a passion for real estate with Century 21.

Beth and her life-long friend, Jan Akers, were co-owners of BJ’s Closet in Pulaski and years later, she and her husband, C.E., owned and operated Country Homestead and Hatcher Askew/Sarah Beth’s. In her later years, Beth enjoyed daily visits with the customers of Pulaski Storage, where she worked as office manager for over 20 years. Beth was well known for her hard work ethic, and decided to retire at age 80.

Elizabeth “Beth” Boyd was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Clay Wolfe and Gladys Via Wolfe; her brothers, Dan Wolfe (Audrey) and Billy “Wink” Wolfe; brother-in-law, Taylor Boyd; and son-in-law, Russell Hamilton.

Beth is survived by many family members, who will forever cherish her fond memories and contagious smile. Surviving is her loving husband, C.E. Boyd, Jr. and two daughters, Tammy Hamblin (Paul), and Lisa Hamilton.

Also left to carry on her memories are five grandchildren; Brandon Hamblin (Courtney), Scott Hamblin (Casey), Sarah Ratcliffe (Henry), Cody Hamilton (Maci) and McKinzi Hamilton (Tanner), as well as seven great grandchildren; Carlie and Carson Hamblin, Cora and Talon Hamblin, Allison and Braxton Ratcliffe, and Archer Hamilton. Beth is also survived by her sister-in-law, Wilma Boyd and family, as well as many special nieces and nephews and extended family.

The family would like to extend thanks for the compassionate care provided by numerous doctors, nurses, therapists, neighbors, friends and family members.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Johnny Howlett and Pastor Anthony Akers officiating. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Thornspring Church Cemetery in Pulaski County.

The Boyd family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, VA – www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.