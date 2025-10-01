Elmer Mathew Riggins, age 85 of Max Meadows, Virginia passed away Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. Born December 3, 1939 in Wythe County, he was the son of the late Elmer Franklin Riggins & Nannie Violet DeHart Riggins. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Raymond Herbert, Willie Burton and sisters Mary Louise Warden, Violet Marie Haynes.

Elmer worked at the Lynchburg Foundry for over 20 years.

He is survived by his

Wife – Joan Marie Warden Riggins – Max Meadows

Children – Rhonda (Butch) Akers, Valerie Lynn Riggins, Mary (Vernon) Landreth, Teresa (Jeff) Graybeal, Janet Riggins, Crystal Riggins Belcher

8 Very Special Grandchildren 13 Great Grandchildren

Siblings – Charlotte Lee (John) Taylor, *twin brother* Joe (Ginger) Riggins, Roy (Joyce) Riggins, Bobby (Helen) Riggins, Ronnie (Maria) Riggins, Billy (Liz) Riggins, Sarah (John) Little, Mike (Patty) Patterson.

Several Nieces and Nephews

Memorial services will be held at a later date and will be announced.

